‘Echoes’: Michelle Monaghan to Play Twins in Netflix Psychological Thriller

By Paige Strout, TV Insider
bransontrilakesnews.com
 12 days ago

Michelle Monaghan will star in Netflix’s upcoming psychological thriller, Echoes, pulling double-duty as a set of identical twins at the center of the limited series. Echoes comes from the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer/producer/showrunner of 13 Reasons Why, Brian Yorkey, marking the first project in his multi-year creative partnership deal with Netflix.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Yorkey
Person
Robert Downey Jr.
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Michelle Monaghan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Echoes#Identical Twins#Series Premiere#The Craft Legacy#Australian
