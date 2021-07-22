We Need New, Modern Innovations to Revitalize Analog Photography

Registration is required for this activity. It's no secret that us hikers and outdoor enthusiasts want almost nothing more than a good adventure. However, the one thing that we love, possibly, just as much as the adventure itself is to be able to look back on our photos of said adventure. Not many of us can deny the desire to have the great, compelling photos of our adventures. The type of photos that will transport us back in time so that we can feel like we were there again. This lecture will focus on exactly that. It is intended for anyone that has a love for adventures and taking photos of their trips. Whether you use your phone, a professional camera, or something in between; the 'how' we use them on these adventures becomes important - from technical basics, compositions, how we travel with our equipment, getting the most out of our choice of equipment, evoking emotion in an image, to how best to tell the story of an adventure. Corey McMullen is a 30-year-old outdoor lifestyle photographer based in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Corey has been a photographer for 5 years now, but has been a lover of the outdoors and hiking for his whole life. He grew up in Groton, Massachusetts where his dad took him and his sisters camping and hiking in the White Mountains every year. In high school, he took a black and white film photography course. It wasn't until about 5 years ago that Corey invested in a digital camera and began hiking the 48 in the White Mountains. Not long after that, he moved to and fell in love with NH, chasing those mountain and outdoor adventures, and all that it has to offer in the outdoor communities. The lifestyle and landscapes of the outdoors is something that continues to inspire him.? He is a strong believer in pushing oneself so that you can enjoy the full breadth of the outdoors. In fact, that is Corey's intention with his photography; to document people broadening their experiences through living the outdoor and mountain lifestyle. AMC Worcester is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Please see the Link below at the time of the presentation.