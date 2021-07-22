Cancel
Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Olivia King

By Bringin' It Backwards
American Songwriter
 12 days ago
We had the pleasure of interviewing Olivia King over Zoom video!

Olivia King is a singer, songwriter, dancer, and entrepreneur from Warwick, Rhode Island. Her sound is defined as a cross between Pop and Soul. Inspired by the unique sounds of Lauryn Hill, Musiq Soulchild, and Michael Jackson; Olivia combines old-school soul music with a modern twist.

Olivia has been taking music seriously since she was 16 years old. She started performing in the Boston area at local clubs as well as on radio and TV stations.

Olivia acquired backup dancers in 2013 and the group has opened for major artists such as August Alsina, Eric Bellinger, Hi-Rez, Emilio Rojas and more.

She and her dancers perform in popular venues such as Santos Party House in NYC, Naga Nightclub in Boston, and Lupos Heartbreak Hotel in Providence.

At age 17, she started writing her own music and by 18 wrote a jingle for Kudo’s Trading Company in San Francisco, California. At 19 she auditioned for the popular television show “The Voice,” and made it through two rounds.

In January 2017, Olivia decided to go independent and since then, has released quite a few singles, an album and an original Christmas EP. Her music has over 3,00,000 streams on Spotify alone with features on Spotify’s New Music Friday UK, Discover Weekly and Release Radar Playlists, topping the Indie Charts. Her Christmas EP is played throughout all Alex and Ani stores during the holiday season.

Olivia’s music has been placed in major campaigns such as the “Be Your Biggest Fan” Campaign for Caleb McLaughlin from the Emmy Award Winning Netflix Series, “Stranger Things.” ​

You can find Olivia’s music on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, Amazon, YouTube, Vevo, and more.

Aside from music, Olivia is also the founder and CEO of Make Music Moves, an online course that teaches independent artists how to be successful in the music industry.​

Follow Olivia’s journey at www.instagram.com/oliviakingmusic.

