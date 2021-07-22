Cancel
Movies

Michaela Coel joins cast of 'Wakanda Forever'; Yasiin Bey to play Thelonious Monk in biopic and more

Michaela Coel is officially headed to Wakanda, Variety has learned. The Emmy-nominated I May Destroy You star has joined the ensemble cast of the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever. Details on her character have not be released. As previously reported, the film will focus on “furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda.” While additional cast has not been confirmed, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett are expected to reprise their roles from the original film. Wakanda Forever hits theaters July 8, 2022.

