CM Punk ‘Not Signing’ With Top Company

It was recently reported that CM Punk could be potentially signing with All Elite Wrestling. In a follow-up to this story, it appears that AEW is not the only company that has reached out to Punk for his services as FightfulSelect has reported that Ring of Honor and specifically Marty Scurll have been leading the campaign to bring the former WWE Champion to Ring Of Honor. These conversations took place in January of 2020 – however, did not go very far. The outlet was told that opponents and general creative plans mean more in comparison to the dollar amount offered. CM Punk’s surprising Daniel Bryan tweet was recently revealed.