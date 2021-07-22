9 Secrets for Successfully Selling Your Stuff on Facebook Marketplace

Selling your stuff online has never been easier, thanks to a number of websites and apps that cater to buyers and sellers of all things secondhand. A relative newcomer, Facebook Marketplace, was introduced in 2016, and as of 2021 it has more than 1 billion users. Facebook Marketplace has several advantages over other online selling platforms, including ease of use and a lack of anonymity because messages are done through users’ personal Facebook accounts. Read on to learn the best practices for how to sell on Facebook Marketplace in order to maximize your profits and get rid of your unwanted stuff quickly.