Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

The National Pastime Archives

sabr.org
 12 days ago

Since 2009, The National Pastime has served as SABR’s convention-focused publication. Published annually, this research journal provides in-depth articles focused on the respective geographic region where the National Convention is taking place in a given year. From 1982 to 2008, the magazine was intended as a more literary outlet for SABR members to publish their research, in comparison to the more statistically inclined Baseball Research Journal.

sabr.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Convention#Downloads#Sabr#Baseball Research Journal#Amazon Com
Related
Pittsburgh, PAThe Evening News

KRULL COLUMN: America’s two pastimes collide

PITTSBURGH — The first alert came in the middle of the game. I was at PNC Park with my brother, my cousin and my cousin’s wife watching the Pirates play the New York Mets when my phone started vibrating with news alerts. There had been another shooting in America — this one in Washington, D.C., outside Nationals Park, where the Nats were playing the San Diego Padres.

Comments / 0

Community Policy