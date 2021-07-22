Hot Property: Beacon Hill beauty even has parking

Property offered at ONLINE ONLY auction. BIDDING OPENS: Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 at 2:00 PM (cst) | BIDDING CLOSES: Thursday, August 19th 2021 at 2:15 PM) (cst). Bidding will remain open on this property until 1 minute has passed without receiving a bid. Property available to preview by appointment. CLEAR TITLE AT CLOSING, NO BACK TAXES. ONLINE ONLY!!! Take a look at this unique 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom split-level home in North Wichita! Located in a quiet neighborhood, this home features a nice-sized yard, mature shade trees, a two-car garage, a rear wooden deck, cement patio,a fully fenced yard, and raised flower beds out front. The living/dining roomhas vaulted ceilings, wood laminate floors, and ceiling fans. The kitchen has ample cabinet space, tile floors, a range hood, garbage disposal, a range/stove, and a dishwasher. The upstairs bedrooms are equipped with carpeted floors, closet space, and ceiling fans. The first upstairs bathroom has tile floors, a single vanity, and a walk-in shower. The second upstairs bathroom has tile floors, a single vanity, and a combination shower/bathtub. The basement includes a family/rec room that comes equipped with overhead lighting, a wood-burning fireplace, and carpet. The downstairs bedroom has carpeted floors and overhead lighting. The half bathroom is downstairs and an unfinished laundry room completes the home. Don't miss out on this excellent opportunity in North Wichita! Per seller, County Records for the finished living areas do not reflect the entire finished living space. The basement finishing living area provided is measured and approximate. *Buyer should verify school assignments as they are subject to change. The real estate is offered at public auction in its present, "as is where is condition and is accepted by the buyer without any expressed or implied warranties or representations from the seller or sellers agents. It is incumbent upon buyer to exercise buyers own due diligence, investigation, and evaluation of suitability of use for the real estate prior to bidding. It is buyers responsibility to have any and all desired inspections completed prior to bidding including, but not limited to, the following: roof; structure; termite; environmental; survey; encroachments; groundwater; flood designation; presence of lead-based paint or lead based paint hazards; presence of radon; presence of asbestos; presence of mold; electrical; appliances; heating; air conditioning; mechanical; plumbing (including water well, septic, or lagoon compliance); sex offender registry information; flight patterns, or any other desired inspection. Any information provided or to be provided by seller or sellers agents was obtained from a variety of sources and neither seller nor sellers agents have made any independent investigation or verification of such information and make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. Auction announcements take precedence over anything previously stated or printed. Total purchase price will include a 10% buyers premium ($1,500.00 minimum) added to the final bid. Property available to preview by appointment. Earnest money is due from the high bidder at the auction in the form of cash, check, or immediately available, certified funds in the amount $7,500.