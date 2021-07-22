Cancel
Davis, CA

Davis Restaurant That Got $150K GoFundMe Boost Reopens For First Time Since March 2020

By Cecilio Padilla
Posted by 
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GODtV_0b537t3H00

DAVIS (CBS13) — After being closed since the very start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a beloved Davis restaurant has returned.

Sam’s Mediterranean Cuisine revealed in a late-night Facebook post that they would be reopening on Thursday.

“I just announced it last night at 10 o’clock and we have been getting overwhelming love and support from the community,” owner Samir Abughannam told CBS13.

The eatery had been closed since March 2020.

A tragedy on top of the pandemic also kept the restaurant closed – Samir’s wife Sue dying from cancer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hTjcc_0b537t3H00

Sam’s is a beloved fixture of the Davis community.

Even as guidelines started being relaxed, Sam’s remained closed. Then, earlier this year, Samir sent out a plea to the community to help keep his restaurant alive.

A GoFundMe was set up and, in just days, more than $150,000 was raised .

“People are still rooting for us and it’s a year later and people haven’t forgotten about us,” Samir’s daughter Rawan Abughannam said in February.

Samir told CBS13 on Thursday that actually planned on reopening the week before, but ran into issues with refrigeration, electricity, and products.

Now, he’s determined to come back and continue serving the community that showed him so much support.

“I think everybody is going to be excited as much as we are,” Samir said.

The eatery, popular with UC Davis students thanks to its proximity to campus, will be open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for the time being.

CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

