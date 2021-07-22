The Snake Eyes Ninja Fight Move That Andrew Koji Says His Storm Shadow Suit Prevented Him From Doing

G.I. Joe’s long-running fan-favorite ninja Snake Eyes is not a joke character, but he is very funny. This sentiment is arguably applicable to every G.I. Joe in existence — it’s hard to take a bunch of characters seriously when they started out as action figures mostly premised as “American soldiers, but named like sports cars.” But Snake Eyes is the most transparently cynical action figure of the bunch, aimed straight at the id of ’80s boys who begged their parents to buy them the toys. Because what’s cooler than the best of all the best troops? Ninjas. And what if there was a ninja who was also an American soldier? A guy who could use a gun and a sword? What’s better than this? Snake Eyes, then, is the perfect focus for a G.I. Joe reboot, because his defining trait is already being The Coolest.