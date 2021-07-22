Special Weather Statement issued for Billings, Bowman, Golden Valley, Slope, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 15:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Billings; Bowman; Golden Valley; Slope; Stark SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GOLDEN VALLEY...BOWMAN BILLINGS...SLOPE AND WESTERN STARK COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM MDT At 301 PM MDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southeast of Medora to 13 miles southwest of Mud Buttes. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Bowman, Beach, Amidon, Belfield, South Heart, Scranton, Rhame, Marmarth, Medora, Golva, Sentinel Butte, Mud Buttes, South Fairfield, Griffin, Gascoyne, Sunset Butte, Bowman Haley Dam, Fryburg, Buffalo Springs and Three V Crossing. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek shelter inside a building or vehicle.