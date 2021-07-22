Special Weather Statement issued for Live Oak by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Live Oak A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN LIVE OAK COUNTY At 402 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Ray Point, or 8 miles north of Three Rivers, moving north at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Esseville, Whitsett and Nell. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 68 and 83. US Highway 281 near mile marker 618. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0