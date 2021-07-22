Is Michigan Splitting Carries Too Much?

A core tenet of basic economic theory is the principle of diminishing marginal returns. Here’s the basic gist of it. Let’s say Jim owns a yardstick company and wants to sell as many yardsticks as possible while also minimizing his costs. At first, he has one worker, Hassan, who operates one yardstick-making machine that Jim has affectionately named Carrie (this analogy is incredibly on the nose). Jim decides he wants to increase his output, so he gives Hassan more Carries, but each one costs money for Jim to purchase. At first, Hassan makes many more yardsticks out of each Carrie, so the cost is worth it, but as Jim buys more and more, they become difficult for Hassan to manage. He gets tired trying to run all these Carries on his own, so with each new Carrie, the company produces fewer additional yardsticks and thus less additional revenue.