Disney World's Polynesian Resort Has Reopened with a New Moana-Inspired Makeover: See the Photos

By Vanessa Etienne
People
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Walt Disney World's most iconic resorts has officially returned — with a Moana makeover. Disney's Polynesian Village Resort reopened on Monday after nearly a year of reconstruction. The resort opened with the Magic Kingdom in 1971 and has been a favorite of parkgoers ever since. In September 2020, Disney announced that the resort would not be reopening with the park as originally scheduled due to plans for major renovations. (It shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.)

