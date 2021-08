NEW YORK (PIX11) — Subway crime is down for the over six-month period from the beginning of 2021 to July 18 compared to the same range in 2020, but felony assaults spiked, according to NYPD data. Crimes underground have sparked fear and debate over policing and safety in New York City, especially as the area rebounds from COVID-19 shutdowns while still grappling with calls for police reform.