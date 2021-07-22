Dax Shepard dishes on his 24-pound weight gain: ‘I’m a big boy and I like it’

Dax Shepard Anthony Behar

Dax Shepard is flying high, and two of his closest friends have taken notice.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis—one of Hollywood's foremost A-list power couples, to the rest of us—joined the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast for an episode released Monday (July 19). The conversation mainly trafficked in cryptocurrency, but Kutcher couldn't help but point out Shepard's new look.

"Can I comment on the size of your biceps right now?" the 43-year-old actor and entrepreneur said between the 52- and 53-minute mark, noting that Shepard is approaching "Joe Rogan arms" territory.

"Can I just tell you in a nutshell what happened?" Shepard eventually said, following a tangent the group had gotten on about Rogan's questionable height. "In quarantine, I said to [wife] Kristen [Bell] I've been waiting for 10 years for Marvel to call so that I'd have an excuse to get huge, and they're not gonna call. Like, that ship sailed. I'm 46. They're not gonna call, so I just have to do it for my own amusement. And I gained about 24 pounds—just six days a week lifting heavy, protein shakes going bananas, heavy testosterone injections."

"You gotta be careful about these testosterone injections, I'm telling you!" Kutcher interjected.

Shepard swore that he only uses the hormone injections to take him back to the levels of a 28-year-old.

"I'm always 185 [pounds], and now I'm 210," he added. "I spent my whole life as a medium boy, and now I'm a big boy, and I like it."

Kutcher then bribed Shepard to stop taking testosterone if he sold his bitcoin to finance a film where Shepard can finally play a superhero, but Shepard explained that his father was low in testosterone and passed it on to him.

"Forget the body, mentally I love it because it makes me far more on fire to be alive," he continued. "I was depressed after [2017 movie] CHIPS. I was literally retiring. That was the plan. I'm out. Started going on testosterone—two months later: we started this podcast, I had said yes to [Kutcher's Netflix series The Ranch], I had said yes to two other shows. All the sudden, I was on fire to work. And I'm like, I like this version! This is the version I enjoy!"

"I like Happy Dax," Kunis conceded.

Shepard visited Jimmy Kimmel Live in mid-June, and Kimmel similarly took note of his increased muscle mass. The 46-year-old actor and host told the same story: