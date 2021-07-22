Cancel
Tennis

Novak Djokovic faces tough draw at Olympics

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld No. 1 Novak Djokovic’s road to the Golden Slam is not an easy one, with possible matches against Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev in his path at the Tokyo Olympics. Djokovic, representing Serbia, has won the season’s first three grand slams and could become the first male player ever to win the Golden Slam if he first captures gold in Tokyo. Then all that’s left is winning the U.S. Open in August. Steffi Graf is the only player to ever do it, in 1988.

