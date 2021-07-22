Novak Djokovic faces tough draw at Olympics

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic’s road to the Golden Slam is not an easy one, with possible matches against Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev in his path at the Tokyo Olympics. Djokovic, representing Serbia, has won the season’s first three grand slams and could become the first male player ever to win the Golden Slam if he first captures gold in Tokyo. Then all that’s left is winning the U.S. Open in August. Steffi Graf is the only player to ever do it, in 1988.