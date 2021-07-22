Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox Rookie Yermin Mercedes Back With Triple-A Team A Day After Suggesting He Was Retiring; ‘I’m Never Going To Give Up’

Posted by 
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iclI8_0b535e8200

CHICAGO (CBS) — White Sox rookie sensation Yermin Mercedes is back in uniform for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, less than a day after he said he had “walked away from baseball for a while,” and suggested he was retiring.

Wednesday night, Mercedes posted an image on Instagram of the words “It’s over,” and wrote that he was stepping away from the game “for a while.”

Many Who Filed Federal Tax Returns On Time Or Early Still Don't Have Refunds -- What's The Holdup?

By Thursday afternoon, it appeared he had changed his mind. According to multiple published reports, Mercedes was not only still on the team’s roster, but was in uniform for the Charlotte Knights for their game against the Durham Bulls.

Mercedes has also removed his “It’s over” post from Instagram, and on Thursday posted an image of a phoenix, along with a lengthy post in Spanish, ending with a message in English, “God bless y’all🙏🏽 I love everybody I’m Back ⚾️”

“I’m never going to give up,” he wrote, according to a translation of his Instagram post. “I lasted 10 years in the minor league. I have always understood that the process is great but the talent & what I have shown speak for themselves with the greatest humility I am speaking from the heart. My dream is to be an established player in the major leagues. I have always asked God to give me the opportunity that he gave me 3 months ago. I owe myself to my family, to my organization and to my fans. Something I have failed him I have baseball in my blood. 🩸 And now Yermin Mercedes is missing. Thank you my God for guiding me to the right path and making the right decision.”

Mercedes became a league sensation in April, starting the season with an MLB record 8-for-8 streak, with a home run and six RBI in his first two games. He was named the American League Rookie of the Month for April, when he batted .415/.455/.659 with a 1.113 OPS, five home runs, five doubles, and 16 RBI.

However, his performance began to drop off sharply in May, when he batted .221/.292/.326 with a .619 OPS, two home runs, two doubles, and 14 RBI. He also upset manager Tony La Russa by hitting a home run on a 3-0 pitch from a position player while the White Sox were holding a 15-4 win over the Minnesota Twins.

In June, his slash line plummeted to .159/.221/.190 in 18 games before he was demoted to Triple-A Charlotte in early July.

While he’s been hitting well for the Knights, batting .298/.365/.632 with a .997 OPS, four home runs, and 10 RBI in 15 games so far, a return to the majors seems unlikely anytime soon for Mercedes, with injured star outfielders Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert on track to return to the team in the next few weeks, and fellow rookie Gavin Sheets and Jake Burger offering more flexibility in the field.

Comments / 0

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Burger
Person
Luis Robert
Person
Gavin Sheets
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A#Mercedes#The Charlotte Knights#The White Sox#Triple A Charlotte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

10 of the biggest findings from the Cuomo sexual harassment probe

WASHINGTON — The New York attorney general found Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws. Investigators graphically detailed numerous instances of Cuomo's alleged harassment, including accusations of sexual comments and groping. The governor forcefully denied the allegations and ignored renewed calls for his resignation after the report was released.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Pentagon on lockdown after shots fired near Metro station

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after shots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station, according to NBC Washington. An announcement from the Pentagon said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” While no other details were released, an Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy