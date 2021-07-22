Get three free months of service during Ultra Mobile's summer sale

No hoops, no BS, just big savings and some sweet sweet 5G. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced a new way to help millions of prepaid wireless customers get unlimited 5G included on a bigger 5G network for a better price. Starting July 29, switch and upgrade to Metro by T-Mobile for just $25/month with trade in for one line of unlimited talk, text and high-speed smartphone data including unlimited 5G on T-Mobile’s award-winning 5G network at no extra cost. Plus, you can get a free 5G phone. And when you ditch Boost, Cricket and others, there are zero switching fees. No big deal, just the prepaid industry’s lowest price on an unlimited plan with 5G.