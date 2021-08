Maine has become the first US state to charge companies to dispose of their non-recyclable packaging.Rather than local communities footing the bill for recycling, the new legislation will provide millions of dollars to Maine towns and cities. The funding will be redirected to recycling operational costs and be used to fund education and infrastructure projects that reduce packaging waste.The bill was signed on Tuesday by Democrat Rep. Nicole Grohoski. “I’m proud that, once again, Maine is a national leader when it comes to common-sense environmental protections,” she said in a statement.“This new law assures every Maine community that help with...