Oil Prices Rise with Tight Supply Expectations

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market gapped lower to kick off the trading session on Monday, showing significant concern about the reopening trade reentering the minds of traders. Furthermore, we have a strengthening US dollar which of course works against the value of the market, both of which are flying in the face of the previous bullish trend. While we have held the lows from the previous fall, if we break down below the $65 level it would make a “lower low”, just after forming a “lower high.” The structure the market would be breaking down and it is likely that we could see the market go looking towards the 200 day EMA rather quickly. As far as buying is concerned, we need to recapture the $70 level before I consider it.