Energy Industry

Oil Prices Rise with Tight Supply Expectations

By Bloomberg
rigzone.com
 18 days ago

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose to the highest in a week amid expectations that recovering demand from the U.S. to India and Europe will further tighten global crude markets. Futures in New York climbed 2.3% on Thursday after posting the biggest gain in three months on Wednesday. Gasoline demand is essentially back to normal in many of the biggest oil-consuming countries, with road traffic data showing a similar trend. Plus, over the past two weeks, Europe's air traffic came close to two-thirds of flights as the same period in 2019.

