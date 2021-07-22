Cancel
Redbox Teams With Wurl For Free Live TV Content

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRedbox, one of the last bastions of physical media rental, announced today that it has partnered with Wurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), to expand the selection of free channels on Redbox Free Live TV. Best known for the literal red, touchscreen boxes that they place in retail stores, which give fans the opportunity to test-drive DVDs for cheap, Redbox has bee na player in the streaming and TV On Demand business for years.

#Android Tv#Roku Tv#Live Tv#Redbox Teams#Wurl For Free Live Tv#Ctv#Redbox Free Live Tv#The Wurl Network#Redbox On Demand#A E Networks#Amc Networks#Bloomberg#Cnn#Reuters#Redbox Com#Ios#Android Tv#Vizio Smart#Lg#Xbox One
