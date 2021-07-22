Redbox Teams With Wurl For Free Live TV Content

There is no shortage of video streaming services to choose from these days, most of which have two things in common. They require a monthly subscription, and they have a “plus” appended to their names. TV maker Vizio, however, is following only one of those trends. It has recently announced that it is upgrading its WatchFree free streaming video service into “WatchFree+” without asking for anything in return. Except at least for your data that it uses to personalize the recommendations it makes to viewers.