Redbox Teams With Wurl For Free Live TV Content
Redbox, one of the last bastions of physical media rental, announced today that it has partnered with Wurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), to expand the selection of free channels on Redbox Free Live TV. Best known for the literal red, touchscreen boxes that they place in retail stores, which give fans the opportunity to test-drive DVDs for cheap, Redbox has bee na player in the streaming and TV On Demand business for years.comicbook.com
Comments / 0