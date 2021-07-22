Cancel
Odds & Ends: Christy Altomare, Derek Klena & More to Reunite for Songs for a New World Concert

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com) Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Songs for a New World Concert to Take Place Under the Stars. An outdoor concert production of Jason Robert Brown's Songs for A New World will bring a Broadway stars together on August 26 at 7:30PM. Set against Radial Park's breathtaking backdrop of the Manhattan skyline in Queens, the concert staging will feature Anastasia co-stars Christy Altomare and Derek Klena as well as Jenn Colella, Shereen Pimentel, Ciara Renée, Bonnie Milligan and Kyle Taylor Parker. NCMT Producing Artistic Director Miles J. Sternfeld will direct the concert with music direction by Rick Edinger and choreography by Ahmad Simmons. Head here for more information.

