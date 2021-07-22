JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Mash-Up Turns Al Pacino Into A Stardust Crusader

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been running since 1987, with Hirohiko Araki telling the story of the Joestars across not only generations, but alternate realities, and the latest arc of the franchise, JoJolion, is set to end with its next chapter, which has many fans struggling to come to grips with the ending of the story of Josuke and his family. Running for over ten years, the story of JoJolion is set to wrap shortly, with many wondering if Araki will dive into the world of the Joestars with a new story or if the latest installment will be the franchise's last.