JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Mash-Up Turns Al Pacino Into A Stardust Crusader
Daily Dunkaccino is a hilarious Social Media Account that makes daily videos poking fun at the bizarre segment of the Adam Sandler film, Jack and Jill, in which Al Pacino plays himself jumping into a Dunkin' Donuts and proceeding to sing a jingle that makes light of his acting career while brandishing a donut themed jacket. In the latest entry, the video places the legendary actor into the opening of the third part of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series, Stardust Crusader, and puts him into the role of Jotaro Kujo with his Stand Star Platinum hovering behind him.comicbook.com
