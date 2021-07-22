Visitors Will Need France's Digital Health Pass to Climb the Eiffel Tower This Summer

Visitors now need a special COVID pass to ride up the Eiffel Tower or visit French museums or movie theaters, in a new campaign against what the government calls a "stratospheric" rise in delta variant infections. As the new rule came into effect Wednesday, tourists who came to the Paris landmark unprepared lined up for quick virus tests at the site. To get the pass, people must show they are either fully vaccinated, have a negative virus test or proof they recently recovered from an infection. At the Eiffel Tower, masked workers scanned QR codes on digital health passes or checked printed vaccine or test certificates. "The world is facing a new wave, and we must act," Prime Minister Jean Castex said.