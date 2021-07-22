Visitors Will Need France's Digital Health Pass to Climb the Eiffel Tower This Summer
Major French monuments like the Eiffel Tower now require proof of vaccination on the country's health pass app, TousAntiCovid, in order to enter. This week, Eiffel Tower employees began scanning QR codes for digital health passes before visitors could enter. Those who weren't vaccinated lined up for a rapid COVID-19 test, the Associated Press reported. In order to get France's pandemic pass, visitors and residents must show that they are either fully vaccinated, recently tested negative, or recovered from COVID-19.www.travelandleisure.com
