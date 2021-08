NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is still searching for four men after the “coordinated” mass shooting that wounded 10 people over the weekend in Queens. CBS2 spoke with a woman who was home recovering Monday but said she is in pain. “It’s hard to describe, because to me, it’s like a nightmare. It’s very painful,” the woman said. The 38-year-old did not want to reveal her identity but shared the frightening moment she was shot in an exclusive interview with CBS2’s Cory James. “I was doing some walking and then I thought it was fireworks. Then I just felt something warm in my...