Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New Dune trailer establishes the stakes and explores the planet Arrakis

Digital Trends
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a long time since we’ve seen new footage from Dune, the highly-anticipated adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel series. And unlike other Hollywood science fiction epics, the mythology of Dune isn’t well-known outside of readers, or viewers who saw the previous theatrical film starring Twin Peaks‘ Kyle MacLaughlin and Virginia Madsen in 1984 and SYFY’s TV miniseries two decades ago. That’s why the newly-released trailer serves as a primer for newcomers to Dune.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Virginia Madsen
Person
Stellan Skarsgard
Person
Frank Herbert
Person
Charlotte Rampling
Person
Zendaya
Person
Javier Bardem
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Oscar Isaac
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet#Syfy#Chalamet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

See Oscar Isaac, Timothée Chalamet and more in lengthy, new Dune trailer

If you’re looking for a movie that can fill this lengthy void of time where there are no Star Wars movies, the Warner Bros. film Dune may be what you’re looking for. The new version of this film, directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049), features a star-studded cast, and Warner Bros. released a brand new official trailer for the upcoming movie today. The trailer clocks in at nearly 3 and a half minutes and tells you just about everything you need to know about the movie.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Venom 2 Footage Leaks Include Carnage, Tom Hardy

A Venom 2 featurette has leaked online which offers a look at new footage and interviews with director Andy Serkis, Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, and more. The featurette looks to have leaked online from Brazil as the QR code included in the video links to Brazil's CineClick site, but the QR code might not be official and could have just been added on top of the footage as the link leads to a page that just goes over who Carnage is from the comics and offers no new information.
Moviessocalthrills.com

“Dune” Official Trailer

“Dune” from Legendary Pictures and Warners Bros., is directed by Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049”) comes to the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal bestseller of the same name. A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted...
MoviesPolygon

Timothée Chalamet confronts his sandy destiny in new trailer for Dune

Warner Bros. released a new trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Dune on Thursday, featuring Timothée Chalamet as a rising Paul Atreides, the nascent savior of the galaxy and messiah of the Fremen. Look. Dune is complicated. But the trailer opens with the words of Zendaya’s Chani, native of the oppressed and...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dune: Desert Planet – main trailer with Turkish subtitles

Watch this impressive trailer for Dune: Desert Planet, the new movie of the upcoming science fiction novel. About the journey of a hero with a mythical and emotional intensity, Dune follows Paul Atreides, a talented young man with a magnificent mind and born with a purpose beyond his mind. To secure the future of her own family and people, Atreides must embark on a journey to the most dangerous planet in the universe. Only those who can conquer their fear will survive in a universe where evil forces battle for the most precious raw material that exists, unique to this planet and capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential.
Moviesthecheyennepost.com

Dune | Official Main Trailer

----------------- https://www.instagram.com/dunemovie/. Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049”) directs Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “Dune,” the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal bestseller of the same name. A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man...
Moviesgamepressure.com

Denis Villeneuve's Dune in New Trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures released a new trailer for Dune, the latest film adaptation of Frank Herbert's iconic novel of the same name, directed by Denis Villeneuve. The movie is set to premiere on October 22, this year. A few days ago we had a chance to admire a number of...
MoviesDecider

‘Dune’: Watch the New Trailer for Timothée Chalamet’s Space Saga

Spice is in the air! Warner Bros. has unveiled the official, full trailer for Dune, with a brand new peek into Paul Atreides’s rise to power, Zendaya‘s neon blue eyes, and that gigantic sandworm. Denis Villeneuve‘s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel has been delayed until October 22 of this year, but this new trailer is sure to get the fans of House Atreides on their feet and cheering.
MoviesIGN

Dune Getting New Trailer Tomorrow

Denis Villeneuve’s much-awaited Dune adaptation is getting a new trailer tomorrow. The movie has recently revealed posters for some of its major characters. Dune’s impressive cast features Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Dave Bautista as Glossu ‘Beast’ Rabban, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, David Dastmalchian as Pier De Vries, and more. The movie’s world premiere is scheduled for September 3 at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Warner Bros. has previously debuted critically acclaimed films like Gravity, Joker, and A Star Is Born at the Venice International Film Festival.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

At Long Last, The New Dune Trailer Is Here To Totally Blow Your Mind

This has been a special week for Denis Villeneuve's Dune. A special preview event hosted in IMAX theaters around the country have allowed fans to have an early glimpse at the blockbuster – including the first 10 minutes of the movie, a full sequence from the first act, and an interview with composer Hans Zimmer about the score – and today being the 22nd of July means that we are now exactly three months away from the film's release. It should go without saying that our anticipation for the movie is going into overload, and if we're being honest the brand new trailer featured above really isn't helping, as it only further makes us think that this is going to be the greatest cinematic event of 2021.
EntertainmentMaxim

'Dune' New Trailer: Timothee Chalamet Sees Zendaya In His Dreams

"There's something awakening in my mind," says Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides at one point in this new trailer for Dune, and it's clear that Denis Villeneuve's version of the Frank Herbert sci-fi epic is not shying away from the original tale's mystical overtones. Zendaya's (she plays "Chani") is the voice...
Movieslionheartv.net

WATCH: New ‘Dune’ trailer, posters reinforce film’s epic scale

“It’s time.” Check out the below new trailer and character posters for Warner Bros. Pictures’ highly anticipated “Dune” and watch the epic adventure only in Philippine cinemas soon. Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049”) directs Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “Dune,” the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s...
MoviesElite Daily

The New Dune Trailer Will Fill The Zendaya Void In Your Heart

When Warner Bros. Pictures announced it was remaking Dune for a new generation, it seemed like an enormous undertaking. Directors have attempted to adapt the galactic space opera series of novels to film twice. The first, more famous 1984 David Lynch film is a cult-classic failure. The other, a SyFy TV movie, was mainly snubbed. But the new adaptation’s star-studded cast and blockbuster treatment mean few will ignore this film. These Dune details, including the trailer and character posters, will help a new fan base get acquainted with Arrakis.
Movieshypebeast.com

New 'Dune' Trailer Sets the Stage For Full-Fledged Interplanetary War

Warner Bros. has unveiled a new trailer for Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet as Paul, heir to House Atreides. The new trailer opens as Chani (Zendaya) eerily describes the current climate of her desert planet Arrakis over stunning visuals of the secluded landscape, revealing that its inhabitants have fought against the empire over ownership of a valuable natural resource known as Spice, which is necessary for interstellar travel. Amid heated conflict, House Atreides, spearheaded by Leto (Oscar Isaac), takes control over the coveted planet and engages in all-out battle to protect its capital.
Movieshypable.com

Watch the all new action-packed trailer for ‘Dune’

Tensions run high among the houses in a far away land in the newest trailer for Dune starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. There’s still a couple of months left to go before Warner Bros., and Legendary Pictures’ Dune makes its long-awaited debut. But those who just can’t wait to head to the movies to check out the sci-fi flick in person, can sink their teeth into an all new Dune trailer right now.
Moviesvanyaland.com

Get sand-blasted by the brand new trailer for ‘Dune’

Ahead of the big IMAX preview of footage from Denis Villeneuve’s Dune happening at theaters around the country on Thursday night (remember when Avatar did that shit?), Warner Bros. threw a giant bone to every person unable to make it out for whatever reason — and admittedly, there are quite a lot of reasons why one wouldn’t want to all the way to a movie theater for ten whole minutes of footage from a movie you’ll be able to see in a few months — and dropped a brand-new trailer for the movie online. Pro-tip: Have a fully ice-chilled bong packed full of the sweetest devil’s lettuce (provided it’s legal to do so near you) and queue up Sleep’s Dopesmoker because you’re gonna need to open that third eye afterward.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

DUNE Trailer Will Be Released Online Tomorrow; Check Out Some New Footage

Warner Bros. recently announced that a new trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Dune is coming exclusively to IMAX on July 21, but those who may still be hesitant to return to theaters won't have to wait too much longer to check it out!. Following today's series of new character banners, Legendary...
CelebritiesComicBook

Oscar Isaac Goes Viral for Bearded Look in New Dune Trailer

Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune was one of 2020's most anticipated movies, with the coronavirus pandemic and closure of movie theaters resulting in its release being pushed to 2021, subsequently making it one of this year's most anticipated movies. With the film's release now three months away, an extended trailer has been unleashed to build anticipation even more, and while the three-minute trailer offers plenty of exciting visuals, one that fans can't seem to get enough of is a bearded Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto. While this isn't the first time we've seen this look, fans are still loving it.

Comments / 1

Community Policy