New Dune trailer establishes the stakes and explores the planet Arrakis
It’s been a long time since we’ve seen new footage from Dune, the highly-anticipated adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel series. And unlike other Hollywood science fiction epics, the mythology of Dune isn’t well-known outside of readers, or viewers who saw the previous theatrical film starring Twin Peaks‘ Kyle MacLaughlin and Virginia Madsen in 1984 and SYFY’s TV miniseries two decades ago. That’s why the newly-released trailer serves as a primer for newcomers to Dune.www.digitaltrends.com
Comments / 1