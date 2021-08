Official details are below. Redwood City, Calif. – July 22, 2021 – Codemasters® and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced GRID™ Legends, a high-stakes driving experience that combines thrilling motorsport action, incredible race variety and an immersive story that puts the player at the heart of the action. Featuring the series’ renowned race handling, GRID Legends delivers exciting, unpredictable racing across traditional race tracks and city circuits. The game also boasts a race creator that will enable players to select mixed-class vehicles and battle across all circuits, including new city locations, London and Moscow. GRID Legends will be released in 2022 on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation®5, alongside PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.