Vehicle plunges off cliff in Shell Beach, driver missing

calcoastnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigators are searching for the occupant or occupants who were inside an SUV that plunged off a cliff in Shell Beach Wednesday night and landed on the beach below. At about 10:55 p.m., a 911 caller reported seeing an SUV driving on Silver Shoals Drive. Shortly later, the headlights on the SUV disappeared, the caller said. The witness was concerned the vehicle may have gone over the side of the cliff and landed on the beach.

