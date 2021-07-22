Cancel
Music

The 10 Best New Songs

By Jade Gomez & Paste Staff
Paste Magazine
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article29,000 websites down in the DNS outage, 29,000 websites down. Take one down, pass it around, 28,999 websites down in the DNS outage. Fortunately (or unfortunately, which in that case, why are you here?) Paste is still here to bring you some good banter and even better tunes. Cheekface’s “Next To Me” is perfect if you’re the type to look in your crush’s trash (we’ve all been there), and Syd’s “Fast Car” is perfect for going on a long car ride to nowhere with your love in tow. New illuminati hotties is great for your next pool party, and Remi Wolf can soundtrack the sleepover after the pool party. Point is, just because FedEx’s site is down doesn’t mean you have to be. Wipe the sweat off your brow and enjoy some of Paste’s picks for the best new tracks.

