You’ve made it official, and now’s the moment to take a break and spend quality time together. Whether you’re looking for a once-in-a-lifetime destination or you just want to relax on one of the world’s most beautiful beaches, the options are endless. Of course, you’ve seen the honeymoon brochures of couples holding hands at sunset in some of the most popular honeymoon locations around the world. But if you feel like something different is what you need, then look below for the best alternative honeymoon destinations.