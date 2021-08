The stock market reversed higher in afternoon trading Tuesday as the three major indexes sought support at a key chart level. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.4%, although it felt the drag of some software and biotech stocks. The Nasdaq was down as much 0.7% before stock market indexes shifted direction around 11:30 a.m. ET.