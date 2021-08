The difference a sound bar can make in your home entertainment center is just plain incredible. TV speakers are often pointed away from you, and as our treasured entertainment rectangles get thinner, the included speakers get worse. A sound bar points the audio straight at you, and includes more than enough speaker to keep everything loud and fun. All you really need is the right price to get you to add one to your house, and Panasonic's price drop to $147 is one of the better options we've seen recently. Unfortunately, that price has now climbed back to $197, which is only 34% off.