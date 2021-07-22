Massachusetts Reports 477 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 477 new confirmed COVID cases and six additional deaths in the state on Thursday.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 667,818. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,673.

There were 34,750 total new tests reported.

As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.39%.

There are 118 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.

There are also 36 patients currently in intensive care.