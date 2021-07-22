Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Reports 477 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Additional Deaths

By CBSBoston.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FsxXr_0b52tT3J00

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 477 new confirmed COVID cases and six additional deaths in the state on Thursday.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 667,818. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,673.

There were 34,750 total new tests reported.

As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.39%.

There are 118 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.

There are also 36 patients currently in intensive care.

Comments / 1

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

E. Coli Outbreak Linked To Cake Mix Reported In 12 States, Including Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) — The CDC is warning about an E. coli outbreak linked to pre-made cake mix. The issue has not been traced back to one specific brand. But 16 people in 12 states have gotten sick, including at least one person in Massachusetts. Three-quarters of those ill are children under 18. “Sick people in this outbreak reported tasting or eating raw cake batter made from a variety of cake mixes,” the CDC said. The other states reporting illnesses are Virginia, South Carolina, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, Oregon and Washington. The CDC is reminding everyone to not taste or eat any raw batter and to carefully follow all cooking instructions.  
Orange County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Pediatricians Concerned About Rising COVID Infections Among Children In Orange County

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – Doctors in Orange County are concerned after seeing an increase in COVID infections in children. Pediatricians said they have seen a noticeable spike in COVID cases in kids over the past month. “Months ago the numbers were minimal, less than a couple a week,” said Dr. Steven Abelowitz, a pediatrician in Newport Beach. “Since then, we have been seeing escalating numbers, almost doubling and tripling every week.” Dr. Abelowitz added a majority of his patients are elementary school age and have symptoms that are similar to a common cold, making it hard to diagnose right away. “About 50 to 70...
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 320 New Coronavirus Cases In Past 72 Hours

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 320 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths over the last 72 hours. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 196 are confirmed and 124 are probable cases. There have been 7,332 total hospitalizations and 103,378 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,005. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

CDC: 9 Massachusetts Counties Now High Or Substantial Risk For COVID Transmission

BOSTON (CBS) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released an updated map showing high levels of COVID-19 transmission across the country. There are now nine counties in Massachusetts where it’s recommended that people wear masks indoors, even if you’re fully vaccinated, because transmission rates of coronavirus are high or substantial. (WBZ-TV Graphic) Barnstable and Nantucket counties are considered high risk. Middlesex, Suffolk, Bristol, Plymouth, Essex, Worcester and Hampden counties are now all considered substantial risk. The CDC’s transmission data is a combination of new cases by population and positivity rate. You can see the latest CDC map here.
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

City to include vaccination, hospitalization data in COVID reports

WESTFIELD — Health Director Joseph Rouse said July 29 that Westfield’s weekly COVID-19 reporting page will soon include more information to give people a better sense of the state of the pandemic locally. Rouse said that the COVID-19 reporting page will soon include information on how many new positive cases...
Johnston County, NCjocoreport.com

Health Director Encourages Masking As COVID Cases Increase

Johnston County Health Director Dr. Marilyn Pearson on Monday gave her monthly update to Johnston County Commissioners on the COVID response. Dr. Pearson said Johnston County has seen more than 23,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started, and a sharp increase in confirmed cases in the past two weeks.
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 632 New COVID Cases, 6 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As cities and institutions statewide are starting to reassess their current policies on face mask requirements, new figures show upward trends for new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota. On Monday, Minnesota’s health department released its latest virus figures showing 632 more cases and six new deaths confirmed in the last 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 613,325 positive cases and 7,674 deaths. The health department reports that the rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.3%. While that’s below the line for caution (at 5%), it’s also up notably over recent weeks; early this sumer,...
Cortland County, NYcortlandstandard.net

Coronavirus briefs 8/2

Cortland County recorded 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 between July 25 and Saturday, state Health Department data showed Sunday, giving it a rate of 35.5 cases per 100,000 people over the week, less than the 50 cases per 100,000 suggested for advising people to return to wearing masks indoors. The...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

Will Massachusetts Require Face Masks In Schools This Fall? Here’s The Latest State Guidance

BOSTON (CBS) — The start of the school year in Massachusetts for K-12 students is just weeks away, and for a while it’s been expected that the fall would bring a return to normalcy in the classroom. But with COVID cases increasing thanks to the highly contagious Delta variant, parents may be wondering if there will be a face mask requirement for teachers and kids when it’s time to go back to school. The Centers For Disease Control is recommending that everyone in K-12 schools wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status. In Massachusetts, however, state leaders are not currently calling...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Massachusetts Still ‘Very Much Right In The Thick’ Of COVID Pandemic

BOSTON (CBS) – As a State Representative, emergency room doctor, and former candidate for Mayor of Boston, Jon Santiago is very familiar with the political and health impacts of COVID-19. Santiago talked about both aspects of the pandemic with WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller. The Democrat said after a lull of COVID patients in recent months, he has seen several patients being hospitalized in the last week. Most have been unvaccinated, but Santiago said he has also seen a breakthrough case as well. In Massachusetts, about 63% of all residents are vaccinated. Keller asked Santiago how difficult it will be to convince those who...
Missouri StatePosted by
FOX2Now

Missouri COVID update: 41.4% of Missourians are vaccinated

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A little more than 4 in 10 Missourians have completed the COVID vaccination process, according to the latest numbers from the state’s health department. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 572,262 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 992...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

‘Masks And Vax Required’: Some Massachusetts Businesses Taking COVID Precautions Into Own Hands

BOSTON (CBS) – “Masks and vax required” says the chalk sign outside Grendel’s Restaurant and Bar in Harvard Square. If you want to dine inside during peak hours, management wants to see your vaccination card. Since Cambridge is in Middlesex County, which just moved into the “substantial risk” category on the CDC’s list over the weekend, the restaurant just restarted weekly COVID testing for its vaccinated staff. “If you’re going to have break-through infections, then you can’t rely on the vaccine to make sure that you can’t be infected or infectious,” said owner Kari Kuelzer. (WBZ-TV Graphic) Eight Massachusetts counties are now listed at...
Worcester, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Worcester Considers Bringing Back Indoor Mask Mandate With COVID Cases Rising

WORCESTER (CBS) – Lawmakers in Worcester said the city is now in the process of deciding if they’ll make mask wearing indoors mandatory following the CDC’s new COVID-19 data. Worcester County is one of seven counties throughout the state where transmission rates of COVID-19 are now considered substantial. Two other counties, Barnstable and Nantucket, are considered high risk. The CDC recommends residents in all nine counties wear masks indoors even if you’re fully vaccinated and now city officials in Worcester said they may be making new changes. “Wearing masks when you’re outside in crowded areas it’s important and the consideration if we do...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

Lawmaker Proposes Universal Mask Mandate In All Massachusetts Schools

BOSTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts lawmaker is proposing a bill that would require a universal mask mandate in schools. The measure, filed by State Sen. Becca Rausch, would require all students and staff in K-12 schools to wear a mask during the upcoming school year. Last week, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary & Secondary Education (DESE) released guidelines for the fall. DESE “strongly recommends” all K-6 students wear masks in school, but did not issue a requirement. “With less than a month before our children head back to school, this administration choses to play Russian roulette with the health of Massachusetts students and...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

Eviction Moratorium Ends: Where Renters Can Find Help In Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) — Affordable housing is top of mind for many right now since the eviction moratorium expired over the weekend. Zillow estimates more than 31,000 people in Massachusetts are at risk of eviction. Chris Norris at Metro Housing Boston, an organization that helps renters, said his office received a lot of calls on Monday. “Mostly folks who are confused understandably and are seeking guidance in how they can go about getting the assistance that we have available here in Massachusetts,” he told WBZ-TV. “We’re telling them to apply, err on the side of applying, submit that application as soon as possible. Talk to your landlord and make sure we have that application so we can begin the process of getting that assistance out to you.” Landlords don’t want to get into the eviction process either, a Zillow representative said. Norris hopes to see more groups working together in the coming weeks for a “positive solution rather than turning to the courts.” Metro Housing served 11,000 households last year and the vast majority worked with their landlords to come to a solution. Boston residents seeking help can visit MassHousingInfo.org. For people outside Boston, emergency housing assistance can be found here.

Comments / 1

Community Policy