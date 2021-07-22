Cancel
Feenstra Raises 5G Concern About Forecasts

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 12 days ago
(Washington, DC) — Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra says the expansion of 5-G cellular communication could interfere with weather radar and the ability to get a decent forecast. The Republican from Hull addressed the topic during this week’s meeting of the U-S House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, saying it’s vital to have reliable eyes on the sky. He says a report from the Government Accountability Office revealed multiple agencies must improve collaborative efforts to prevent interference with the ability to predict the weather. Feenstra says global positioning system satellites, which aid navigation, could also be impacted. Feenstra says he’s drafting legislation, trying to find technological solutions to weather radar blockages and ghost echoes.

Atlantic, IA
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

