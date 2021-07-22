Cancel
Spencer, IA

Spencer Girl Wins Li’L Miss Competition

(Spencer, IA) — A nine-year-old from Spencer will travel around the state as Li’l Miss Iowa. Caitlyn Barr participated in the pageant last year and won it this year. The pageant encourages contestants to focus on volunteering and community involvement and Barr volunteered at Kindness for Covid. Their work included singing outside the hospital for Christmas and making signs for a nursing home that told residents “You are loved” or “Get Well Soon.” Barr was recognized for having the best interview with the judges for contestants in her age group. Barr, who is entering fourth grade this fall, says after high school she’d like to be an Olympic gymnast and a cheerleader at the University of Northern Iowa.

