Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roanoke, VA

Maroons add men’s volleyball

salemtimes-register.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoanoke College Director of Athletics Scott Allison has announced that men’s volleyball will be added to the NCAA sports offered at Roanoke College. The addition comes on the heels of wrestling, slated to begin competition in the fall of 2021, being added to the college’s roster of athletic offerings. Men’s volleyball will bring Roanoke’s overall number of NCAA sponsored sports to 23 and is scheduled to begin play in the fall of 2022.

salemtimes-register.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Roanoke, VA
Sports
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Salem, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Salem, VA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Allison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maroons#Ncaa Sports#Athletics Scott Allison#Odac#Eastern Mennonite#Roanoke College Athletics#Diii#Carthage College#Ncaa Division Iii#Avca Division#The Men S Volleyball#Firebirds#Tremper High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
News Break
Volleyball
News Break
NCAA
Related
Ohio StateCNN

4 takeaways from Ohio's special congressional primaries

(CNN) — In two Ohio congressional primaries Tuesday, Democratic voters embraced the party's establishment, delivering President Joe Biden another ally and denying the left-wing "Squad" its latest member. Republicans, meanwhile, stuck with former President Donald Trump. The two themes could preview what's to come in next year's midterm elections, with...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after harassment probe

President Biden on Tuesday called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign after the state attorney general concluded the governor sexually harassed numerous state employees. "I think he should resign," Biden told reporters. "I'm sure there were some embraces that were totally innocent. But apparently, the attorney general...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Kathy Griffin shares post-surgery update

(CNN) — Kathy Griffin shared an update on her health Tuesday. A day after going public with her lung cancer diagnosis and plans to have surgery, Griffin posted on her official Instagram account about where she is now. "Wow! I'm so grateful for all the love you guys are sending...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy