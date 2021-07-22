Oklahoma Angels 18U win USSSA National Championship

The Oklahoma Angels 18U softball team took care of business and did so in dominant fashion to win a USSSA National Championship on July 14 -17 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The Angels not only went 7-1 during the tournament, but also outscored their opponents by a 45-8 margin. The squad’s lone setback was a 1-0 decision against the Maniax. That loss was quickly put in the rearview mirror though, as the Angels bounced back with a 3-2 victory over the same team to clinch a title.