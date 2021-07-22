Cancel
Oklahoma Angels 18U win USSSA National Championship

Daily Ardmoreite
Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma Angels 18U softball team took care of business and did so in dominant fashion to win a USSSA National Championship on July 14 -17 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The Angels not only went 7-1 during the tournament, but also outscored their opponents by a 45-8 margin. The squad’s lone setback was a 1-0 decision against the Maniax. That loss was quickly put in the rearview mirror though, as the Angels bounced back with a 3-2 victory over the same team to clinch a title.

