GETTING HOTTER

By David Powell
wkdzradio.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStill seeing quite a bit of smoke from the western wildfires, but it is starting to diminish. The upper level winds will change to out of the northeast and help move the smoke back to the west overnight. Friday should be a very warm and sunny day, before heat and humidity rises over the weekend. Combined with high humidity, heat indices will jump above the 100 degree mark in some areas. Saturday continues to look dry and hot. A cap inversion will likely prevent showers or storms from firing off on Saturday, but Sunday looks to have better storm chances as the cap weakens ahead of an approaching front from the north.

Environmentgoodmenproject.com

Hell Is Getting Hotter

I couldn’t tell if the bells were getting louder. In the last two months climate change has moved from the abstract to terrifying reality. It’s no longer off screen disasters, melting glaciers, and disappearing sea ice it has become urgent and immediate. Watching cars being tossed around in ancient Rhineland villages and terrified commuters in China standing in neck deep water from a years worth of rain in three days brought the message from the vague periphery into the tunnel vision of monetary fueled denial.
Environmentconchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, August 3rd

As we get through the rest of our Tuesday, we are looking at plenty of sunny skies around the region. Temperatures will only reach the upper 80s to low 90s for highs and winds will continue to come in from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight will give us clear skies with calm winds. Lows will drop to the 60s and 70s overnight. Tomorrow will almost be a repeat of today, with the exception of a few more clouds in the sky. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and winds from the east up to ten miles per hour. The hazy condition from the Canada wild fire smoke will leave our area by the end of the week, but until then, we are looking at lower air quality across the viewing area. By the end of the week, we will have warmer temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s, which will continue to stick around through the weekend as well. Next week will have mid to upper 90s for highs and a mix of sun and clouds. Moisture levels will be back to more humid and muggy by this Friday as well.

