GETTING HOTTER
Still seeing quite a bit of smoke from the western wildfires, but it is starting to diminish. The upper level winds will change to out of the northeast and help move the smoke back to the west overnight. Friday should be a very warm and sunny day, before heat and humidity rises over the weekend. Combined with high humidity, heat indices will jump above the 100 degree mark in some areas. Saturday continues to look dry and hot. A cap inversion will likely prevent showers or storms from firing off on Saturday, but Sunday looks to have better storm chances as the cap weakens ahead of an approaching front from the north.www.wkdzradio.com
