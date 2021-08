PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Six of the most endangered sea turtles in the world are now swimming in the Gulf of Mexico after being released Tuesday in Pass Christian. Dozens of people came out to the beach to watch workers with the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies release six Kemps-Ridley sea turtles into the Mississippi Sound. For those there, especially the children, it was amazing moment as they watched the turtles swim out to sea.