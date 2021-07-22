Hawaii reports 243 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; DOH confirms second death of fully vaccinated resident
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health (DOH) reported 243 COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Thursday, July 22. It is one of the highest case numbers since the pandemic began, but unlike last summer’s surge, health officials said there is no end in sight with the highly contagious delta variant spreading. The mutated strain accounts for over 55% of cases statewide.www.khon2.com
