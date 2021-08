Some of us will take any opportunity to bring our game libraries out of the house, and perhaps the best way to keep your Steam library close at hand is a handheld PC. Whether the popularity of handheld PCs comes as a result of the lack of desktop silicon available at the moment is hard to say, but Valve's recent announcement of the Steam Deck was such a hit it's hard to ignore the trend. In fact, just moments after the $5 reservations went live, the Steam Deck page of the Steam store was so overwhelmed it stopped working.