Black, MO

Black Mothers More Than Twice As Likely To Die From Pregnancy-Related Causes

kcur.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack women die from pregnancy-related causes significantly more than other groups. Why? And what's being done about it?. According to the CDC, Black women are almost 2.5 times more likely to die from causes linked to pregnancy than their white counterparts. Although increased diversity in the medical field is needed to create change, Hakima Payne says that doesn't solve the whole problem.

www.kcur.org

Comments / 1

News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Ethics
News Break
Women's Health
