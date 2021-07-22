Instant Juice: Breaking down Syracuse at the 2021 ACC Football Kickoff

A quick take on Syracuse football’s participation Thursday in the 2021 ACC Football Kickoff media event, held on the edge of uptown Charlotte at The Westin Hotel:. WHAT HAPPENED: One day after the Coastal Division teams did likewise, Syracuse joined its six Atlantic Division rivals by providing multiple rounds of interviews with the ACC Network, a press conference format, individual breakout sessions for each player and coach, and one-on-one interviews along the mini radio/streaming audio row. Dino Babers, making his fifth Kickoff appearance (the 2020 event was canceled), and seniors DT Josh Black, WR Taj Harris, and OL Aaron Servais all were nattily attired representing the Orange.