Metal Mining

Eldorado Gold buys 11% of Probe Metals

By Michael McCrae
kitco.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Probe Metals (CVE: PRB) is mostly flat for the week, up just 1.75% to $1.74. Probe's key asset...

#Eldorado Gold#Gold Mining#Canada#Cve#Prb
Gold
Economy
Industry
Markets
Greece
Metal Mining
Brazil
Industrydallassun.com

Gungnir Continues to Advance Knaften Gold Target

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ('Gungnir' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on drilling and geophysics completed at the Company's Knaften gold target in Sweden. Please click this link for map (see map). Jari Paakki, CEO commented, 'Our...
Metal Miningkitco.com

Pure Gold declares commercial production in Ontario

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that following a successful commissioning period, the PureGold mine, milling facilities, and other critical systems...
Marketskitco.com

Gold SWOT: Silver Led the Precious Metals Rally Last Week

The best performing precious metal for the week was silver, up 1.25%. Silver led the precious metals rally this week following the Federal Reserve meeting. Gold also rose as real yields held near a record low and the U.S. dollar eased after the Fed said that while it’s moving closer to reducing stimulus, the U.S. central bank wants to see more progress toward its goals first. Chairman Jerome Powell commented that there is still some way to go to meet the conditions for tapering and that officials discussed how to scale back bond buying when the time came. Powell spoke after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) held interest rates near zero and maintained asset purchases at $120 billion a month.
Metal Miningkitco.com

Avino Silver & Gold restarts operations in Mexico

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. "We are extremely pleased to announce that mining operations have resumed at the Avino Mine," said David Wolfin,...
Economykitco.com

Osisko drills 2,181 g/t gold over 2.5 metres at Windfall

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, selected high-grade intercepts include 2,181 g/t Au over 2.5 metres and 403 g/t...
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price

Gold continues to respect support and resistance. Fundamental drivers may challenge the status quo. Mixed message from retail trader data. Gold remains rangebound between two important Fibonacci retracement levels produced from the March 16 2020 low at $1,451/oz. and the August 6, 2020 high at $2,075/oz. Resistance at $1.837/oz. has held two recent breakout attempts while support at $1,764/oz. has been untroubled of late. Adding to the current stalemate, all three simple moving averages are now clustered together, giving little away as to the current sentiment in the market, while the CCI indicator is neutral. Inside this box, there is additional support around $1,785/oz. which is underpinning the short-term gold price. It will need a fundamental driver to break this current set up otherwise price action will remain constrained going into the summer lull.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Update

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,050,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 15,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Metal Miningmining.com

Top Ten US miners

Mining in the United States has played a significant role in the country’s development. The Northern Miner presents its annual top-ten list of the largest US-based mining companies ranked by market capitalization, as of July 7. The data was compiled by our sister company, MiningIntelligence. Freeport McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) moves...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls as Delta variant weighs on oil

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2489 to 1.2542 * Price of U.S. oil falls 2.4% * Canadian 10-year yield touches its lowest since Feb. 18 TORONTO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar on Tuesday weakened for a third day against its U.S. counterpart as investors weighed the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in some major economies, including the United States and China. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so its economy is sensitive to the global economic outlook. The price of oil fell as concern over rising cases of the Delta variant offset expectations of a decline in U.S. inventories. U.S. crude prices were down 2.4% at $69.53 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar fell 0.2% to 1.2540 to the greenback, or 79.74 U.S. cents. It traded in a range of 1.2489 to 1.2542. Speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar to the lowest since April, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of July 27, net long positions had fallen to 5,374 contracts from 12,915 in the prior week. The Canadian employment report for July is due on Friday and could offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Analysts expect the data to show employment rising by 177,500 as economic restrictions related to the pandemic eased. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, playing catch up with U.S. Treasuries after the Canadian market was closed on Monday for the Civic Holiday. The 10-year touched its lowest since Feb. 18 at 1.100% before rebounding slightly to 1.134%, down 6.9 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Marketskitco.com

Chinese mining giant Zijin posts 175% net profit jump in H1 2021

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Importantly, the company said that the net profit attributable to owners of the parent company was RMB6.649 billion...
Marketskitco.com

Gold struggles with no interest

Gold’s trend finally reversed to long and promptly got hammered on Friday. The $16.00 drop is no big deal in the big scheme but painful just the same. As expected, volume is pathetic. In other words, there is a lack of interest in markets in general. Silver has no interest...
Metal Miningkitco.com

Peru's mining industry expanded 7% in June

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. INEI said that this increase was driven by a significant improvement in the metallic mining subsector (7.13%) due...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Rating Reiterated by Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a C$14.25 price objective on the stock. A number of other equities research analysts have also recently...
Marketskitco.com

Gold and silver move lower heading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver have moved lower overnight. The yellow metal is trading -0.20% lower at $1809/oz while silver lost around -0.40% to trade at $25.29/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, there is pretty much weakness across the board. Copper is -0.31% lower while spot WTI has also moved -0.68% in the red.
Marketskitco.com

Gold is trading marginally lower leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold has kicked off the new week on the back foot. The precious metal is trading -0.33% lower but just above the $1800/oz psychological level. Silver is just marginally higher at the time of writing hovering at $25.50/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is trading close to $4.50/lb around 0.44% in the black and spot WTI has lost -0.75% after a few decent sessions.
Economymining-technology.com

Capricorn Metals to acquire Mt Gibson Gold Project in Australia

Australia’s Capricorn Metals (CMM) has agreed to acquire the Mt Gibson Gold Project in Western Australia from Crimson Metals, a unit of Avenger Projects. Capricorn will pay $29.2m (A$39.6m) in total consideration for the Mt Gibson tenements located approximately 280km north-east of Perth in the Murchison, Mid-West region. This includes...

