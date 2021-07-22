Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Popular websites and apps suffer outage that is fixed after approximately 90 minutes

By Alan Friedman
Phone Arena
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were having problems connecting to the internet or mobile apps today, be assured that it was them and not you. DownDetector.com this morning revealed that several popular sites and apps were down across the U.S. including airbnb, the PlayStation Network, Amazon, Google, McDonald's, AT&T, Delta Airlines, and more. Many pointed their fingers at Content distribution network Akamai which was having issues with its Edge DNS service.

www.phonearena.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Apps#The Playstation Network#Mcdonald#At T#Delta Airlines#Akamai#Cnbc#Dns#The Domain Name System#Downdetector
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Internet
News Break
Mobile Apps
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Related
Technologyapppicker.com

TunnelBear: Secure VPN & Wifi

TunnelBear is one of those apps that have the good fortune of receiving critical acclaim from the mainstream media. It has been featured in traditional and online publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo News, Lifehacker, Macworld, and many more. You can try the services of TunnelBear VPN by...
InternetFlorida Star

Leading Websites Report Outages After Akamai Glitch

CAMBRIDGE, England — Major websites and services, including those of banking, shipping, and technology companies, faced outages on July 22 due to the widespread service disruption of cloud services provider Akamai Technologies. Users reported issues with websites and services like e-commerce firm Amazon, digital wallet service Paytm, and YouTube, among other major firms and brands. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company, however, said […]
Internetwho13.com

Massive internet outage takes down major websites

A widespread internet outage took down several websites including Amazon, UPS, and Southwest Airlines on Thursday. The cause of the outage remains unknown, however, Akamai global content delivery network confirmed a widespread issue to its Edge DNS service. In a statement, Akamai said at 12:09 p.m. ET they are “aware of an emerging issue with the Edge DNS service.”
InternetPosted by
WDBO

Numerous websites briefly go down in widespread outage

NEW YORK — (AP) — Major websites went down Thursday in what appeared to be a brief but widespread outage. The websites of Airbnb, AT&T, Costco and Delta showed error messages around midday Eastern time. They seemed to be operating normally, however, by 12:45 p.m. Akamai, a major behind-the-scenes internet...
Internetaudacy.com

Brief widespread internet outages affected major websites

Several major websites were affected by a widespread internet outage on Thursday morning. The brief outage resulted in thousands of websites loading slowly or not at all. Website ZeroHedge reported that more than 32,000 websites were down worldwide as a massive DNS failure originated a little after 8 a.m. The...
Internetprimenewsghana.com

Major websites hit by global outage

Visitors attempting to reach some sites received DNS errors, meaning their requests could not reach the websites. Affected services included Airbnb, UPS, HSBC bank, British Airways and the PlayStation network used for online games. One popular DNS provider, Akamai, reported "an emerging issue" with its Edge DNS service. It has...
InternetStreetInsider.com

Websites back up after brief global outage linked to Akamai

(Reuters) -Many websites were briefly down in an outage sparked by a glitch in Akamai Technologies Inc's systems, the second major disruption linked to the cloud company in about a month. "We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations,"...
Internetcorexbox.com

Huge Internet Outage Caused Big Websites to Collapse

A huge internet outage caused big websites to collapse and also some banks and government services disabled by it. Like PlayStation Network, Steam, Airbnb, American Express, etc. popular sites affected by this outage. Downdetector, an outage monitoring site, announced on Thursday that these popular sites are experiencing major outages. Users...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Verizon's awesome 'broken phone' deal is back with a bang to give T-Mobile a run for its money

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Verizon had a pretty good second quarter of the year, reporting "increased" 5G adoption and a grand total of 197,000 phone net additions, but while you normally can't have that kind of growth without getting a number of different things right, this particular surge was largely attributed by analysts to a killer promotion kicked off at the very beginning of Q2.
Internet22 WSBT

Major websites back online after apparent widespread outage

Dozens of major websites are back up after going offline in what appeared to be a widespread outage. Downdetector.com showed a large spike in outages around noon on Thursday for many websites and online services, including Google, Amazon, FedEx, Discover, McDonalds and more. The outage was found to be connected...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

T-Mobile customers can now get a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with a new line

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. As if T-Mobile didn't already offer enough great options for bargain hunters, with both the REVVL V+ 5G and OnePlus Nord N200 5G available free of charge with any working trade-in starting last Friday, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is now also cheaper than... literally everything yet again.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

T-Mobile will reportedly sell Galaxy S21 FE in four colors

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which was earlier expected to break cover on August 11, appears to be nearing launch. Leaker Max Weinbach has revealed that T-Mobile will sell the phone in the US. It will probably also be sold by Samsung and other carriers and retailers. Weinbach's tweet is...
Cell PhonesAugusta Free Press

White label mobile app vs. custom app development

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. As a business owner, you must be aware of how important it is to stay in the game by adapting to modern technological leaps. Whenever an organization’s stakeholders are thinking to convert a new business idea into a software system or app, they may be faced with the decision of choosing between a white label app and a custom solution.
InternetPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to share a Google Drive folder

Knowing how to share a Google Drive folder really helps you make the best of the cloud storage service's capabilities. Google Drive is a brilliant way to back up and store your own folders, but opening them up to other people makes the service even more useful. In this guide...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Stop third-party firms' plans to track you using Gmail by uninstalling the app now

DuckDuckGo, for those not familiar with it, is a privacy-first internet search engine that does not profile its users. DuckDuckGo also blocks the trackers that are used by other search engines to track you over the apps and internet sites you visit in order to serve you targeted ads. A 2017 report concluded that Google had placed trackers on 75% of the top 1 million internet websites with Facebook next at 25% and Twitter third at 12%.
Cell Phonesmaketecheasier.com

How to Clear the Web Browsing History on Your Android Device

When you are surfing web, your browser will always save a copy of your browsing history so you can revisit the sites easily and quickly. Nevertheless, it can be beneficial for you to clear the web browsing history often so no one else can find out your web activity. Here we will show you how to clear the web browsing history on your mobile devices.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

App Data Room Mobile Sales Enablement Platform

The developers of the App Data Room app had a vision for a productivity and business tool that would allow users to be productive no matter where they happened to be located. In today's business world where deals are happening around the clock, this is an absolute necessity. “App Data...

Comments / 0

Community Policy