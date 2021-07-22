Popular websites and apps suffer outage that is fixed after approximately 90 minutes
If you were having problems connecting to the internet or mobile apps today, be assured that it was them and not you. DownDetector.com this morning revealed that several popular sites and apps were down across the U.S. including airbnb, the PlayStation Network, Amazon, Google, McDonald's, AT&T, Delta Airlines, and more. Many pointed their fingers at Content distribution network Akamai which was having issues with its Edge DNS service.www.phonearena.com
