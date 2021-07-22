Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

10 49ers Who Could Make a Return ahead of Training Camp

tucsonpost.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2020 season was an unprecedented one for the San Francisco 49ers in a number of ways. One of the outstanding setbacks for San Francisco was the number of injuries the team endured over the course of the season. The 49ers had a whopping league high of 32 players, who...

www.tucsonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Staley
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Jaquiski Tartt
Person
George Kittle
Person
Trent Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#John Taylor#Jets#American Football#The Injured Reserve#Wr Jalen Hurd#Acl#The Dallas Cowboys#The Green Bay Packers#Miami Dolphins#The Los Angeles Rams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Reveals The 49ers’ No. 1 Quarterback

The San Francisco 49ers‘ quarterback competition between veteran Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Trey Lance isn’t much of a competition at all to start training camp. Kyle Shanahan said as much during a press conference on Tuesday. Shanahan called Garoppolo the “best quarterback in the building right now” on Tuesday. Key...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Nick Bosa, Dee Ford participate in 49ers training camp drills

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Kyle Shanahan is hopeful for the return of Nick Bosa and Dee Ford after seeing them in drills. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers' Jeff Wilson, Tarvarius Moore to start camp...
NFLNiners Nation

How would you grade 49ers’ offseason going into training camp?

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the busiest teams of the NFL offseason. General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan did their homework and re-signed several of their own free agents, mostly to short-term deals. Another big domino fell on Wednesday when word broke that the 49ers...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

PFF names QB among three 49ers training camp battles to watch

219 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. It's almost too easy to name the quarterback competition among the upcoming San Francisco 49ers training camp battles to watch. With players set to report to the team's facilities in Santa Clara next week, a lot of eyes will be focused on observing the progress of the No. 3 overall pick — quarterback Trey Lance.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 things 49ers must accomplish during 2021 training camp

The 49ers have a number of key position battles during 2021 training camp, but these three items need to be highlighted before Week 1. The San Francisco 49ers officially kick off the 2021 version of training camp next week with on-field practices opening up on Saturday, July 31. Every camp...
NFLchatsports.com

49ers training camp notes: Expect more out of the receivers this year

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team is not going to rush the guys coming back from injury by throwing them in team drills right away. So, on the first day of practice, Nick Bosa only did individual drills. Bosa was noticeably leaner:. Shanahan said, “Nick takes care of...
NFLCBS Sports

49ers' Raheem Mostert: Returns for start of camp

Mostert (knee) fielded some punts at Wednesday's practice, Keiana Martin of 49ers.com reports. The main takeaway is that Mostert returned healthy for the start of training camp after dealing with a minor knee injury during OTAs. He's never returned a punt in a regular-season game and isn't likely to take on such a role at this point in his career, though he was largely valued for his work on special teams prior to a late-2019 breakout. Mostert then made eight starts for the Niners in 2020, but he left two of those games early and missed eight others, held back by knee and ankle sprains. He did put up 65.1 rushing yards per game and 5.0 YPC, and he displayed his trademark speed on an 80-yard TD run and a 76-yard receiving score in September. While the explosiveness may keep Mostert atop San Francisco's depth chart, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic suggests rookie third-round pick Trey Sermon "already seems to be pretty much 1B to [Mostert]'s 1A at the tailback spot."
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers training camp: Top sights and sounds from first practice

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Bleachers were packed with fans for the first 49ers training camp practice open to the public since 2019. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers training camp practice schedule and media availability...
NFLChico Enterprise-Record

49ers’ Trey Lance showing impressive pocket poise in debut training camp

SANTA CLARA — Trey Lance looks smooth in the pocket. His mobility allows him to slide from incoming trouble. His athleticism is obvious. He climbs the pocket (as experts say). His eyes dart through progressions. His instincts alert him when to escape. He will roll out, but not breach the line of scrimmage.
NFLNiners Nation

49ers training camp recap, Day 5: Shanahan said the team was “a little rusty”

The 49ers finished their fifth non-padded practice on Monday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke after practice and wasn’t happy with the energy:. “I thought we were a little rusty today. Everyone got a day off yesterday. I didn’t think the defense wasn’t as crisp with their calls and stuff when we changed our motion and stuff. It seems like there’s a hesitation with everyone.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

49ers training camp: Trey Lance tosses Patrick Mahomes-like bomb

Trey Lance was the star of the show during 49ers training camp on Tuesday, which included a first-team rep and then a massive downfield touchdown toss. So much for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan keeping rookie quarterback Trey Lance with the second-string unit during training camp. On Monday,...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Jaguars place C.J. Beathard, Jarrod Wilson on COVID-19 reserve list

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Quarterback C.J. Beathard and safety Jarrod Wilson were not at the Jaguars' practice Monday, and the team now has announced both players are on the COVID-19 reserve list. Beathard was a high-risk close contact, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN. High-risk close contacts must isolate five days, per the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. Fully vaccinated players [more]
NFL49erswebzone.com

Both Garoppolo and Lance Throw Picks on Day 5 of the 49ers QB Competition

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. On Day 5 of the quarterback competition between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, the 49ers installed screen passes and jet sweeps, and spent roughly half the morning in the red zone. Here's what each quarterback did. JIMMY GAROPPOLO Completed 12 of 17 throws, tossed two touchdown passes, one ...Continue reading.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said it won’t be too difficult to decide when QB Trey Lance is ready to take over as a starter over QB Jimmy Garoppolo. “It’s not been as hard as you think,” Shanahan said, via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “In this business, if you’re trying to plan out the next six months and say, ‘Where’s it going?’ that’s a mistake. You can’t do it. What I told Jimmy right when we made the trade is, ‘I don’t know any rookie who can come and beat you out if you’re playing at his best self. I didn’t necessarily think he was there last year at training camp. Then he had the injuries and stuff. But right now I see him playing well out here. If he can continue to go that way, that’s great for Trey. That’s great for our team. Then Trey can wait till he’s at his best self, which doesn’t happen overnight.”
NFLNiners Nation

Trent Sherfield is making a name for himself at 49ers training camp

I know you are dying to hear more about the 49ers quarterback situation and what happened today, but there are 88 other players on the field. So, because I care about your feelings, let’s knock out what’s important right away. One snap for Trey Lance with the 1’s. Lance had...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Kyle Shanahan says no change to 49ers’ QB plans after Trey Lance’s strong practice

367 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance was impressive on Tuesday. It may have been his best practice of training camp. The San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback completed all 13 of his passes during team drills before his final throw, intended for wide receiver Richie James, fell incomplete. Lance even had a beautiful deep touchdown throw to Trent Sherfield that wowed teammates, the media, and fans. However, most of his passes on the day were shorter throws.

Comments / 0

Community Policy