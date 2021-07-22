Cancel
Lost In Random's Dicey has big Elden Ring pot boy energy and I'm here for it

By Ed Thorn
rockpapershotgun.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the standouts from tonight's EA Play wasn't only WWE superstar Xavier Woods exuding astonishingly positive vibes, but those gameplay snippets of Lost In Random. It looks a bit good, doesn't it? I mean, the world looks gorgeous and the story seems cool and then there's Dicey. He's a sentient dice with spindly arms and legs who'll accompany you on your journey into the world of Random.

www.rockpapershotgun.com

Comments / 0

