Grab your popcorn and get ready to hit your friends in the face with big red balls, because Knockout City is heading to the movies. Revealed at EA Play, Knockout City Season 2 is called Fight at the Movies and it’ll have you practicing the five D’s of dodgeball with a bowl full of pick and mix in one hand when it drops on July 27. Plus, with a new soda-themed ball that’ll leave sticky marks on your opponent’s screens, and new playlists, it seems there’s plenty of new content to enjoy.