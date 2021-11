The Mendocino Volunteer Fire Department would like to congratulate five of our volunteers for earning their State Fire Marshal certifications for Driver Operator and Fire Pump Operations 1A/1B. These volunteers passed with flying colors and will be bringing their wealth of skills and knowledge to incidents here Mendocino as fire engineers. Thank you to our community for their support to make this possible and thank you to Arcata Fire District for the training opportunity. Mendocino Volunteer Fire Department is actively recruiting for both Firefighters and Medical Responders. For more information, visit www.mendocinofire.com.

MENDOCINO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO